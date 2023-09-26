Protesters from Ilaje communities in Ondo State stormed the State House of Assembly on Tuesday to register their grievances over what they termed perceived injustice and trumped-up charges against the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This comes as former lawmakers in the state, under the auspices of the Coalition of Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-lawmakers in Ondo State, asked the lawmakers in the state not to heat the polity with the impeachment process of Ayedatiwa.

The lawmakers, who advised members of the state House of Assembly not to turn themselves into puppets in the hands of some desperate politicians, urged them to rise above pettiness.

Speaking on behalf of the former lawmakers on the platform of the APC, Hon. Abiodun Jerome, a stakeholder in the state, said it would be wrong to have the sanctity of the House of Assembly dragged into such a ridiculous plot hatched by some individuals to do the unthinkable.

Jerome said the former lawmakers, who have been following events in the state and in the hallowed chamber of the 10th Assembly, frowned upon how certain sections of the media have been used to attack Ayedatiwa.

He, however, noted worries over the present House of Assembly, saying the lawmakers, who have just spent less than four months, have been saddled with the impeachment proceedings, describing the development as unfortunate.

He said, “The composition of the Assembly has over 70 per cent freshmen, while the four returning members are still fighting dirty to become the Speaker even after one of them has already emerged as the Speaker, being the only ranking member from the Central Senatorial District that conforms with the zoning arrangement presently in the state.

“As former lawmakers, we have the responsibility to draw attention to all forms of abnormalities we observe so that the general public is not misled.

Although we could have ordinarily ignored the shenanigans of the orchestrators of the dastardly act, we are compelled by the trust once held by us with the political responsibilities as representatives of our various constituencies.”

“We want to unequivocally state here that the House must be careful not to dare the wrath of the people by heating up the polity and should avoid media trials of the Deputy Governor and other appointees marked for humiliation.

While defending Ayedatiwa over the alleged purchase of a bulletproof car from the palliative fund, Jerome stated, “We are sure allegations like these should not stand unless the allegations are served with the evidence that proves them.

“We know that Aiyedatiwa has never been the one presiding over the purchasing of vehicles for government usage, but the Secretary to the State Government, while the palliative committee is also headed by the Commissioner of Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa.

“So, claiming that he wants to purchase a vehicle for personal use is just calling a dog a bad name so as to hang it.

This is the same Assembly that has not got the balls to confront the State Executive Arm to give an account of how it expended the N2bn palliative fund from the FG.”

He, however, warned the lawmakers against being used as a tool to endorse bad precedence in the state by going ahead with this planned impeachment of the deputy governor.

Meanwhile, the protesters who shut down the Ondo State House of Assembly warned against the alleged impeachment plan of Aiyedatiwa by the lawmakers of the Assembly.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, such as Justice for Lucky, Lucky Is Innocent, “Stop Alleging Him Wrong,” “Ilaje Nation Stands With Aiyedatiwa,” “Aketi, Lucky Is Not Your Enemy,” among several others,

The protesters blocked the entrance of the Ondo State House of Assembly, preventing vehicular and human movement into the premises for several hours.

They described the impeachment moves against the deputy governor as an act of injustice against the people of Ilaje and the southern senatorial district.

The spokesperson of the protesters, Mr Ola Judah, said the indigenes of Ilaje would not tolerate the impeachment move against Mr Aiyedatiwa, saying the lawmakers had abandoned their primary constitutional duties.

Judah said, “The peace of Ondo State is being threatened by the action of the Ondo State House of Assembly. We are here to advocate for peace in the state because Ondo State is known to be a peaceful state.

Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa mandate was given to both of them and if Aketi is still the governor of the state, our own mandate as the deputy governor must remain intact.

“Any members of the House of Assembly from Ilaje land that sign against Ayiedatiwa do not represent the interests of Ilaje people and the community.

“Ilaje has been without light for the past few days; the House of Assembly cannot pass a bill to quicken the authorities to make sure there’s light in Ilaje land; the whole of Ilaje land is about to be taken away; every part of Ilaje is gone due to the oil exploitation in our area, and yet the Ondo Assembly cannot pass a bill that would enhance the development in the community.

“Ilaje land and Ese Odo are the only lands that produce oil, which makes Ondo State part of the Niger Delta oil community, but today nothing is coming back to us.”

While speaking to the protesters, the police area commander, Nzota Chidi, said, “We would like you to make it a peaceful protest; don’t allow miscreants to take over and cause problems.

“You have the right to ask the House of Assembly to take a second thought on their decision; what the police would not tolerate is that there should be violence.”

