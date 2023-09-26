The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Tuesday, visited Gusau, Zamfara State capital in a bid to facilitate synergy and cooperation between the state government and the Federal Government for effective coordination of efforts to end the rampaging insecurity in the State and in the entire region.

Addressing Zamfara State government officials led by the Chief of Staff to the governor, CNG’s spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the situation in Zamfara State has become increasingly alarming with the evident rift between the federal government and the Zamfara State governments resulting in a repetitive cycle of blame and counter-blame between the two parties, throwing the population into further confusion with the potential of exacerbating the security challenges in the State.

According to Suleiman, “The CNG was in Gusau for a solemn purpose – to express heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Zamfara State following the recent security breach that shook the Gusau University campus.

“This unfortunate incident involved the brutal encroachment on the campus premises and the subsequent abduction of innocent female students by heartless bandits. The general and pervasive insecurity being experienced in Zamfara and across the Northern region are cross-regional issues that affect every one of us, regardless of where we live or come from.

“For this reason, the problem must be confronted collectively with the entire will and resolve of the various levels of government behind the effort.

“Failure to do so will indubitably mean that every effort made in isolation will defeat all our endeavours, and render the task more difficult and futile. We regret to say, until that time when jointly developed and implemented comprehensive security strategies, enhanced intelligence sharing, and deployment of adequate resources to tackle the root causes of the insecurity, the dark clouds hanging over the land would only grow darker.”

He said over the years, the CNG has been successful in representing and championing the concerns and interests of the North around security and the economy.

Expressing sympathy and prayers to the families affected by the act of violence, CNG extended its condolences to the families who are currently enduring pain and uncertainty as their loved ones remain in the hands of their captors.

“We cannot fathom the hardships and fear that these young girls are experiencing, and it is our hope that they will be returned swiftly, alive, unharmed, and reunited with their families.

“The abduction at the Gusau University campus has struck at the heart of our educational institutions, places that should serve as sanctuaries for learning and growth. Such incidents not only disrupt the education of our youth but also instill fear and uncertainty among parents, students, and the wider community.

“The CNG views this despicable act as an assault on the very fabric of our society. Our educational institutions should be safe havens for learning and personal growth, free from the shadow of violence and terror. It is deeply disturbing and disheartening to witness the violation of such sanctuaries, where the promise of a better future is nurtured. It is high time we acknowledge the gravity of this situation and take decisive action.

“CNG urges the Federal and state governments to prioritize the welfare and well-being of students and staff in our educational institutions.

“Adequate security measures must be put in place to safeguard these institutions, and the necessary resources allocated to ensure their effectiveness,” Suleiman said.

He said government must also work to provide students with the assurance of their safety by creating an environment conducive for learning. He noted that the ongoing instability in the state has led to numerous challenges, including threats from insurgent groups, terrorist attacks, and communal clashes.

“This not only poses a threat to the lives and properties of the residents but also hampers developmental efforts and undermines the overall peace and stability of the nation.

“We regret to note that the rampant and brazen activities of these criminals occurring without any hindrance, even in the presence of security personnel, indicate a deeply rooted problem of corruption within the defense system.

“It is disheartening to see that instead of working collaboratively to address the security issues, both sides have resorted to pointing fingers at each other. This blame game only serves to distract from finding effective solutions and undermines the trust and confidence that the people of Zamfara State desperately need from their leaders.

“It is, therefore, crucial to understand that the security challenges in Zamfara State require a unified and coordinated effort from both the Federal Government and the Zamfara State government.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE