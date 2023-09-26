The Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Muftwang, has assured that his party, the People Democratic Party, will reclaim both the National and State Assembly seats lost at the Court of Appeal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), respectively.

Recall that three members of the National Assembly—Senator Napoleon Bali, Hon. Beni Lar, Hon. Musa Baggos, and three members of the State Assembly—were removed by the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

Also, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had, last Friday, upheld the election of Muftwang. The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, challenging the election of Muftwang.

Addressing party faithful and supporters at a victory rally on Tuesday in Jos, he said he has absolute confidence that all the lost seats will be regained, adding that the Appeal Court will reverse the judgement of the Justice Mohammed Tukur-led tribunal, which ousted some of the party’s national assembly members.

Muftwang said, “Do not entertain any fear. We shall be victorious in the Appeal Court and also in the Supreme Court. And if they decide to go to the Appeal Court, God is waiting for us there, and if they also decide to go to the Supreme Court, God is also waiting for us.”

“In spite of this temporary setback, we have hope in the judiciary; justice will be served at the end of the day. If they go to the Court of Appeal, God will be there waiting for them; if they also choose to approach the Supreme Court, God will also be there; justice will be served at the end of the day.”

Governor Muftwang, however, praised the last Friday judgement of the Governorship Election Tribunal in Plateau State for doing the right thing and prayed to God to continue to bless them.

“We thank Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite pressure to seek his interference, which he vehemently refused. With this singular gesture as a democrat to allow the judiciary to do their work without hindrance or interference, the president has shown himself as a true democrat,” he said.

He therefore urged all supporters of the PDP across the state to be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses as he settled down for governance.

