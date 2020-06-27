Proposed school resumption: How do you feel?

Oluwasseun Iior Omisore

I am very happy about resumption that the government announced. I am glad that we will now be able to write our entrance examination.

Emmanuel Adewale

I first of all thank God and oyo state government under the tenure of Seyi Makinde for the proposed half opening of schools and I pray that God will give them the grace for the total opening of the schools.

I was so happy when I heard about our resumption because it will give us access to prepare for our common entrance examination and other examinations ahead of us.

I will be looking forward for the resumption day, may God keep us alive in Jesus name.

Solamipe Adesola

It is good that the government is allowing us to go to school because without education we will become illiterate.

But if the government wants us to resume, safety measures and kits should be available for use like sanitizer, nose masks, soap and good water supply. And the school should have enough chair to keep the 2ft social distance.

Deborah Adebayo, SSS 3

It is such a saddening thing that this pandemic has paralysed school activities. Well, the government has eased the lockdown and has instructed that schools be reopened on July 6. We were meant to resume 29th June 2020 but it was shifted to 6th July 2020. This hurts a lot as all our hopes have been raised. There is tension on our shoulders as we don’t know when our examinations will start; we want to study, yet we need to be careful of contact with people as we do not know who has COVID virus. As senior secondary school 3 students, we hope to resume quickly and also pray to pass WAEC, God helping us.

Grateful Olaoke, SSS 3

I don’t have an exact feeling. As students we miss one another but when it comes to life, relating closely in periods such as this is very risky. As we all know, victims are increasing each day. So, in my opinion, if preventive measures are well made use of and other equipment are provided, it is okay for us to resume.

