Promoting ease of doing business via roads, real estate devt

Efforts to improve Ogun State’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business are on top gear as the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has embarked on massive development of roads, real estate and other infrastructure to achieve the target. Dayo Ayeyemi reports:

WHEN the World Bank in 2014 ranked Nigerian states based on Ease of Doing Business, Ogun State’s came third from its 35thposition in 2012.

Working hard to improve the rating and become first, the present government, led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, has moved into action with massive road infrastructure upgrades/reconstruction in the state.

This is aimed at connecting every part of the state; it industrial zone to commercial areas and farm settlements for sustainable development.

This singular effort is currently producing results going by the influx of real estate investors, industries and companies dotting the landscape.

Apart from relaxing terms and conditions of sale of the state’s housing units, including the reduction of interest rate from 18 per cent to six per cent to enhance easy access to affordable homes among citizens, the state government’s latest infrastructure drive was the flag off of the reconstruction of old, dilapidated and abandoned 19-kilometre (km) Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road.

This was immediately followed by the commissioning of 10.25km Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ Road; both roads are in Ado-Odo –Ota Local Government Area of the state.

While promising that his administration would deliver the 19-kilometre Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road in the next 15 months, Abiodun hinted that the reconstruction of 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road would be commissioned this month.

The governor reassured that his administration would work to put identified roads such as the Agbara- Atan-Ota, Ewekoro-Ifo, Sagamu interchange and the Ilaro-Ibeshe roads in good condition.

Speaking to an elaborate audience during the flag off of Attan- Lusada- Agbara Road, Abiodun maintained that the commencement of rehabilitation work on the road would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.

The governor said that though the road, which is part of the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, belonged to the Federal Government, his administration decided to embark on the reconstruction of the road in order to give succour to the residents and industries along the axis.

Abiodun, who reiterated that his government would not develop any part of the state at the expense of another, disclosed that over 172 kilometres of road had been constructed, while 120 kilometres had also been rehabilitated across the length and breadth of Ogun State within two years of his administration.

The governor assured that all roads leading to industrial areas and farm settlements in the state would be prioritised to boost economic growth and development.

Abiodun said that good governance, through focused leadership, provision of good road network, provision of adequate security, digitalisation to enable the state make use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in its educational institutions, as well as employment generation, would be vigorously pursued

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Tomori, explained that infrastructural development is the first among the five developmental pillars of the Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration popularly known as ISEYA.

This, he said included the construction of durable roads, bridges and culverts in every part of the state as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of existing roads, “all of which will enhance the economic development of the state.”

He said the administration has constructed a total number of 87.4km of new roads within the three senatorial districts of the state, while a total number of 246.26km of roads have been rehabilitated throughout the state.

In the area of housing, according to statement by Tomori,150 units of 2-3 bedroom houses have been delivered at a discounted rate at Prince Court Estate at Kemta, Idi- Aba; 23-unit in Laderin Estate Civil Servants Scheme, with two and three-bedroom bungalows at advanced stage;

He added that the governor also reviewed downward the sale of the 160-unit AAK Degun Estate in Laderin, Abeokuta, from N7 million to N5.5 million for the 92 units of three-bedroom semi-detached flats and from N5 million to N4 million for the 68 units of two-bedroom apartments.

