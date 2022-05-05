Process of returning empty containers complex, stop blaming terminal operators —NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the process involved in returning empty containers are complex, that port users should stop blaming terminal operators over this issue.

This is even as the agency assured stakeholders of the Authority’s commitment to ensure that every port player actually plays by the rule of engagement.

The General Manager, Monitoring and Regulatory Services, Eniola Williams gave the assurance in Lagos, during a tour of the ports by the Port’s Standing Task Team.

She spoke against the backdrop of a truck driver caught at the exit gate, who tucked ‘bribe’ in the documents he offered Officials.

She cautioned against picking on the terminal Operators, particularly APM Terminals, as regards the complex issues of returning empty containers, pointing out that the NPA would leave no stone unturned to ensure the implementation of its concessional agreement with every stakeholder.

According to the NPA General Manager, “Some stakeholders had opined that the APM Terminals is a big elephant, which could not be controlled or moved. We have a consensual agreement guiding this relationship.





“If we want to talk about empty containers, I would want us to give particular instances, because we have a policy on empty containers now, as they are not supposed to come in directly to the port. Empty containers are to go to the holding bays, and the holding bays are scattered everywhere.

“So it would be helpful if we take this conversation beyond where we are now, which is the vision of the journey we are all travelling towards, which is that of the port that we desire.”

She explained that the NPA management had over the time, been looking at how the port system could be made truly functional, in line with global best practices, Stressing that in the pursuit of achieving international standards, in the committee of maritime nations, the Authority would not be left behind.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani had expressed grave concern, after a truck driver at the Port’s exit gate was caught, offering money hidden in documents he presented to officials and was scrutinised.

“We just witnessed an incident, and the port task team is looking into it,” Dr Ajani said, noting that the development was a symbolic pointer to the prevalence of Corruption and the inauguration of the Ports Task Team.

She particularly frowned on what she perceived as interplay of a willing bribe giver and a happy taker; pointing out that it must be discouraged.

“What we have done today is a symbolic act of the expanded port standing task team, why the agencies are now brought in to help clean up all the abnormalities we are seeing along the port corridor.

“We just witnessed a situation where a driver had some money folded into the document he was going to be presenting to the officers at the gate, which is like the final point of exit to the port. The team is already engaging in it.

“He told us he voluntarily decides to give people at the gate money, but he also claimed that even if he doesn’t give them money, he is allowed to go.

“This is his own version, but we will look at it; the Team is already working on this because it takes two to tango; the willingness to give out and the willingness to accept. Whether you are giving or accepting, you are abetting the crime and those are the things we want to fight and stop along our corridors.

“The team is already working and like I said before, let’s give another year and come back and evaluate what we are trying to do, to see the impact on Nigeria”, the Permanent Secretary further said.