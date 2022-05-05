PDP postpones LG congresses

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the Party’s Local Government Congress to elect one National Delegate from each of to areas earlier scheduled for today (Thursday).

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday said a new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course.

It noted that the NWC regretted any inconveniences the postponement may have caused and advised all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party across the country should please take note.

The party has also annulled the 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress purportedly conducted in Ebonyi State Wednesday.

A separate statement by the party national spokesman said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the said 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress in Ebonyi State on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 is by law, null and void and as such unrecognized.

“This is because such Congresses are by law, subject to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which in this case, was not available to monitor the exercise.





“Based on the unavailability of INEC to monitor the exercise today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the NWC rescheduled the conduct of the 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress in Ebonyi State for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

“All members of our Party in Ebonyi State should therefore discountenance any exercise conducted on Wednesday May 4, 2022 as the PDP 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress in Ebonyi State will duly hold on Thursday, May 5 2022.”