I recently went into Menopause and have been having a lot of issues because of this. Apart from occasional hot flushes, I also tend to be very irritable while sex has been less enjoyable because I feel very dry. Kindly help me.

Salamatu (by SMS)

Usually, menopause requires no medical treatment. Instead, treatments focus on relieving your signs and symptoms and preventing or managing chronic conditions that may occur with aging. Treatments may include: Cool hot flashes. Dress in layers, have a cold glass of water or go somewhere cooler. Some women may need to use vaginal gels to reduce vaginal discomfort during sex. It is also important to get adequate sleep, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking. If the above doesn’t work, estrogen therapy is the most effective treatment option for relieving menopausal hot flashes. Depending on your personal and family medical history, your doctor may recommend estrogen in the lowest dose and the shortest time frame needed to provide symptom relief for you. Talk to your doctor about the benefits and risks of hormone therapy and whether it’s a safe choice for you. Other medications are also available to tackle hot flushes and possible softening of the bones. Before deciding on any form of treatment, talk with your doctor about your options and the risks and benefits involved with each. Review your options yearly, as your needs and treatment options may change.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE