Popular blogger and influencer, Osinuga Oriola a.k.a Naijaeverything, who has now added music to his career speaks in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA about his music career and his journey into blogging. Excerpts:

Everyone knows you as Naijaeverything, can you tell us who you really are?

My name is Osinuga Oriola. I am both a blogger and an influencer though I do music by the side.

How and when did you get into blogging?

I started in the most unserious way and couldn’t believe all I’ve accomplished through it today, I started sometime in 2014.

Why did you choose to start blogging?

I was really good at writing articles, stories and other writings like that, I wanted people to see what I wrote about, so boom I started blogging and the internet has been more than helpful.





How did you come about your blog name “Naijaeverything”?

One of the most asked questions. Well, “I see am for my dream, I see am for my dream”. I have always been smart since I was little, it was easy for me, ‘because I wanted a name that’d tell people I’m all about everything happening in Nigeria’ So, “NAIJAEVERYTHING” sits just right.

How did you build your network as blogger?

I made sure I post quality contents, contents you don’t find anywhere else, that way, people kept sharing my updates, and automatically grew my network

How do you conduct your research to find quality sources?

My process for researching and gathering information for a blog post typically starts with identifying the topic I want to write about. Once I have my topic, I begin by doing an online search to find relevant sources of information. This includes looking at industry publications, news articles, and other blogs related to the topic. I also like to use social media to help me research topics. By following conversations on Twitter or LinkedIn, I can often gain valuable insights into current trends in the industry. After I’ve gathered all the necessary information, I then start writing the blog post. I make sure to include facts and figures from my research as well as personal anecdotes to give the post more depth. Finally, I review and edit the post before publishing it.

What is your process for maintaining your blog?

My process for maintaining my blog is a combination of research, writing, and promotion. First, I conduct thorough research on the topic I’m writing about to ensure accuracy and relevancy. This helps me create content that is informative and engaging. Once I have all the information I need, I begin writing the post. I make sure to include relevant keywords and phrases to draw in readers. Finally, I promote the post through various channels such as social media, email newsletters, and other blogs. By doing this, I am able to reach a wider audience and generate more interest in my blog.

How do you stay up-to-date on industry trends and news related to your blog topic?

I stay up-to-date on industry trends and news related to my blog topic by staying connected with the community. I’m an active member of several online fora and groups dedicated to my niche, which helps me keep abreast of any new developments or changes in the industry. I also follow key influencers and thought leaders in my field, as well as subscribing to relevant publications and newsletters. Finally, I make sure to read through the latest research papers and studies released in my area of expertise so that I can provide accurate and informed contents for my readers.

Ever had trouble with your blog or other social media application?

Yes I have. On Instagram, Mark disabled my page, it demoralised me, but I stepped up, built a new page but Glory to God I was able to get my main account back.

What is your favourite thing about blogging?

Not even that it got me fame, it’s scrolling through my posts and see thousands of people engaging in it. Most times, it brings people together and it makes me happy.

How do you motivate yourself to keep the blog up and running?

I’ve made a whole lot of money from it, how can I not be motivated? Of course, I want to make a whole lot more.

When writing a blog post, do you prefer to follow a set structure or just let your thoughts flow naturally?

When it comes to writing blog posts, I prefer a combination of both following a set structure and letting my thoughts flow naturally. I believe that having a clear structure helps keep the post organised and on track while also allowing for creativity and flexibility.

What do you do in your spare time when you are not blogging?

I like to help people, and when I’m not doing that, I’m gaming, FIFA to be precise.

Was there ever a time when you had to deal with a difficult comment on your blog. How did you respond?

I recently had to deal with a difficult comment on my blog. The commentator was extremely critical of one of my posts, and I could tell they were very passionate about their opinion. In order to respond in the best way possible, I took a few moments to think before responding. I decided to take a respectful approach by acknowledging that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I then thanked them for taking the time to read my post and share their thoughts.

How do you handle negative comments?

On my page, to me, there are no negative comments, I just see it has its how the reader/viewer feels, I don’t expect everyone to feel the same way about contents I post. The post you like might irk someone else, everyone is entitled to his own opinion. Plus the comments are what fetch me more money, positive or negative.

How do you measure the success of your blog?

I measure the success of my blog in a few different ways. I look at how many people are visiting my blog and engaging with it. This includes things like page views, comments, shares on social media, and any other interactions that readers may have with my content

You are also into music, what made you start a career as a musician?

In reality, I’m 15 per cent a musician, I just see music like a fun thing to do, and most of the times, I’m not the one doing the vocals. I can make two people sing and I’d be the owner of the song, if you understand.

How did you discover your passion for singing?

While I was writing articles growing up, I do write lyrics as well, and freestyle for my brothers, but it wasn’t something real at my point in time

Who were your musical inspirations?

2Pac

When did you start taking music seriously?

Sometimes back in 2020.

How would you describe your kind of music?

The kind of music that sends you out of depressing mood.

Musically, How do you see yourself in five years?

I can’t really say, because I’m not too invested in my music career for now.

How do you intend to manage being a blogger and a musician?

It’s not really a big deal for me, I’m 85 per cent a blogger, that’s what fetches me money, music is just for fun

How would you define yourself in three words?

Adorable, smart, innovative.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I really appreciate how they’ve supported me all through the years, they are the reason I’m where I am today.

