Probe panel never met with us, AAU ASUU says

The Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied meeting with the special Visitation Panel recently set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki to look into the activities of the institution.

A joint statement on Tuesday by the chairman, Prof. Monday Igbafen and the secretary, Dr. Azebioje-Coker Anthony after a congress of the union, denied the claim by the Prof. I.K Omoruyi that he had a parley with the stakeholders on Wednesday, October 28 when he visited.

Igbafen and Azebioje-Coker said that the panel met the traditional ruler of Ekpoma, the Onojie; the chairman of the local government area; and took a guided tour of some projects, noting however that the “panel never met with the major stakeholders in the university on the said date.”

The chairman and scribe insisted that the hope of workers, students and the local staff unions to receive the members of the panel in a town hall meeting was dashed as no formal invitation was extended to them for a meeting, not to talk of having knowledge of its itinerary.

They added that some staff who were intimated of the visit waited in their various offices throughout the day without seeing the members of the panel.

The unionists insisted: “It is therefore suspicious and misleading for the panel to claim to have met with the stakeholders in the university as elaborately reported in the print and electronic media, quoting the chairman of the panel, Prof. I.K Omoruyi.”

The union maintained that having weighed the merits of the visit and the specific statements credited to the panel’s chairman, it may have lost the requisite moral compass to do justice to the onerous tasks of unearthing the alleged corruption and other malfeasances in the institution.

