Obiano presents 2021 budget of 143.65bn to Assembly

Governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, presented a budget of N143. 65bn to the state House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget provided N56.77bn as recurrent expenditure and N86. 88bn as capital expenditure, representing 39.5 per cent and 60.5 per cent, respectively.

The governor said the budget seeks to entrench a new watershed in the development aspirations of Anambra State and is based on realistic projections of all sources of revenue, both external and internal taking into consideration the state’s revenue and expenditure trend.

Obiano added, “This is expected to drive the 2021 budget theme of ‘Economic Recovery and Consolidation.

“This budget will help sustain our past performance and ensure that we maintain our status as a hub for plans to sustain our past performance and ensure that Anambra State continues to maintain its status as a hub for business and a destination for new investments.”

“According to the budget, Road and rehabilitation would gulp N32bn, out of which N19.44bn would be spent on the construction of new roads as well as the rehabilitation of existing ones while State Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA), will be funded to the tune of N1.2bn for effective and maintenance in the state.

Health got the second-highest allocation in the budget of N6.8bn, followed by the Anambra International Airport which got N5.8bn.

Others include; Education- 5.0bn, Environment-3.4bn, Youth and Empowerment-N5.4bn and Water Resources and Public Utilities has N3.77bn.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honorable Uche Okafor, while commending the governor for the early presentation of the budget, assure that the 7th Assembly under his watch would continue to contribute to the peace, unity and progress of the state through the enactment of quality laws, effective representation as well as timely and responsible oversight.

He calls on Ministries, Departments and Agencies to be ready for the upcoming bilateral budget discussions with the relevant committees of the Heads of MDAs in the state.

The Speaker also assure the governor that they will accelerate work on the budget for quick passage.

Also applauding the governor on his early presentation, the Chairman House Committee on Information and Communications, Honourable Okechukwu Okoye, said it was indicative of Government’s commitment toward taking the state to greater heights, especially the N200m embarked for payment as compensations to people who have proven cases of gross human rights violations, torture and deaths from the activities in Anambra State.

The Lawmaker representing Dunukofia State Constituency, Honourable Laurence Ezeudu, on his part, said presenting the 2021 budget estimate in time is a way of showing his willingness and readiness to continue to perform, carry on and do the work as expected by Ndi Anambra.

“It will give ample opportunity for us as legislators to critically scrutinise the budget and come up with an action plan as expected from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies concerned with the budget,’’ he said.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Honorable Emeka Aforka, representing Orumba North, in his commendation, said it the quick presentation of the budget showed that Gov Obiano had the best interest of the people at heart.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

