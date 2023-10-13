The Director General of the Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA) in Kano State, Professor Salisu Ahmad Ibrahim, has urged private diagnostic centres in the state to strictly adhere to the established rules and regulations governing their operations as outlined in PHIMA laws or risk closure.

Prof. Ibrahim made this known after closing down the Family Specialist Diagnosis Centre on Court Road, Gyadi-Gyadi, Kano.

He revealed that the centre was initially named Al-Sultan Diagnostic Laboratory but had relocated to its present location without their knowledge and expanded its services beyond its certified capabilities.

“We conducted supervision of the centre, which is part of our mandate to thoroughly assess the place to ensure it complies with all requirements.

Unfortunately, we discovered that they continued their operations without our knowledge.”

“We observed that the services they were providing exceeded diagnosis; they were also engaged in clinical consultations, which they were not registered for.

Additionally, they had not completed the installation of some equipment, and the centre was disorganised.”

The DG emphasised that this led PHIMA to seal off the centre due to its failure to meet the necessary requirements.

He stated that the centre would remain closed until it fulfilled all the regulations specified by the Agency, including staff strength and permitted activities.

He assured, “If it does not meet the requirements, we will not reopen it.”

Prof. Salisu then called on all private diagnostic centres operating in the state to ensure they comply with the laws that establish PHIMA and follow the standard operating guidelines.

In a statement signed by the Information Officer of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, it was stated that the main objective of the Agency is to protect the lives of the people of the state, and this can only be achieved through due process.

He further urged private health institutions to cooperate with his agency to elevate the healthcare system in the state.

He emphasised that the Kano state government will not tolerate any illegitimate operations by private health institutions.

He commended Governor Yusuf for his exemplary policies in the healthcare system of the state.

He appreciated the fact that His Excellency personally supervises public health facilities to ensure the quality of services and takes immediate action to rectify any issues.

He also expressed appreciation to Commissioner for Health Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf for his support and cooperation in the steps and actions being taken by PHIMA to regulate the activities of private health institutions in the state.

Lastly, he commended the staff of the Agency for their dedication and endurance in executing the mandates of the Agency.

