The Kogi State Chairman of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Hon. Kingsley Oga, and other members of the party across the three senatorial districts have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsing Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman for the governorship.

Addressing party members during the defection on Friday, he affirmed his position as the state chairman of the ADC but stated that they have decided to abandon the ADC candidate and work for the APC candidate.

He expressed that, among all the governorship candidates for the November 11 gubernatorial election, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, the APC candidate, is the best person to elect as the next governor of the state.

He mentioned that a five-man committee was previously set up to assess all the candidates contesting, and the committee’s report concluded that Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman is the right candidate to vote for in the upcoming election.

He emphasised that the state’s development efforts by Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello require someone who will continue from where he left off, which is why they have all chosen to support Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman in the coming election.

The ADC Chairman commended Governor Bello for his remarkable achievements across the state during his seven-and-a-half-year tenure.

He also pointed out that, from what they have seen and heard about the APC gubernatorial candidate, Ododo will undoubtedly perform well when he becomes the next governor of the state.

Hon. Idowu Ibikunlen, representing Yagba West State Constituency at the Kogi State House of Assembly, also spoke, mentioning that he contested as an ADC candidate and won his election.

He further stated that despite being a member of the ADC, he and his supporters have all decided to vote for the APC candidate in the upcoming governorship election.

He cited the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as a performing governor and expressed his support for the APC candidate so that the incoming governor, Ododo, can continue the progress from where the current governor leaves off in 2024.

All three senatorial chairpersons of the ADC also spoke, affirming their commitment to mobilising their people in the ADC to vote for the APC in the upcoming election.

