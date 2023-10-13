In a bid to support the nation’s economic growth and development, the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has affirmed its readiness to provide ample security to power installations and other critical national assets and infrastructure.

Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike, the Abia State Commandant, provided this assurance during a courtesy visit to Prof. Barth Nnaji, the Chairman/CEO of Geometric Group Ltd., Aba, stating that the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is fully committed to his administration’s zero-tolerance stance against all forms of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude to his host for having faith in the Corps’ ability to protect lives and critical national assets and infrastructure to drive the nation’s economic growth and development, Igwebuike described adequate and steady power supply as a crucial factor for the much-desired industrial revolution in the country.

The Commandant disclosed that his command has aligned with the Commandant General’s commendable vision of securing the nation’s critical infrastructure.

During the visit, Igwebuike shared his ideas with Prof. Nnaji on how to effectively secure power installations within the South East, using both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

He also sought the assistance of the Power Distribution Company regarding logistics.

Welcoming the State Commandant to his office, the former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, commended the partnership between the Corps and Geometric Group Ltd., describing it as progressive and mutually beneficial.

Prof. Nnaji praised the commitment and professionalism of NSCDC personnel in carrying out their duties. He noted a significant reduction in vandalism at the company’s power distribution facilities under the new agreement with NSCDC.

He assured the State Commandant that the company would continue to support the Corps in its efforts to fulfil its mandate of protecting lives and property.

Furthermore, he stated that the company is already operational in nine (9) out of the seventeen (17) LGAs in Abia State, affirming that plans to provide steady power supply in the areas already covered have reached an advanced stage.

