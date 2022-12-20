Prioritise coverage of anti-corruption plans by parties, candidates, HURIDAC tasks media

A group, Human Rights Advancement, Development and Advocacy Centre (HURIDAC), on Monday in Lagos called on media stakeholders in the country to prioritize the coverage of anti-corruption plans around the 2023 General Elections, saying the call became imperative as it was concerned about the media obligations to voters, candidates, and political parties around the period.

Executive Director of HURIDAC, Mr Ayodele Ameen, made the call at the launch of the group’s 2023 General Elections Media Factsheet with the goal of supporting the media on their role in covering the political party’s anti-corruption campaign in the upcoming 2023 polls in Lagos State.

Speaking at the press conference organised for the event, Ameen, who was represented by the HURIDAC Executive Assistant, Ms Mfon Enoidem, said the focus was to be able to raise awareness on anti-corruption plans, among voters and secured a commitment from various candidates in the race.

“HURIDAC is calling on important media stakeholders to prioritize the coverage of anti-corruption plans around the elections.

“We are particular about the media obligations to voters, candidates, and political parties. The priority is to be able to raise awareness on anti-corruption plans among voters, whether or not corruption is addressed in political party constitutions, as well as the candidates’ pledges to fight it,” he said.

The organization, while making the call, noted that it was a globally acknowledged fact that corruption had become not only a national menace but also a global threat to the existence of humanity which must be confronted frontally with all the resources it deserved within the ambit of the law.

It, therefore, urged the media who were covering the campaign activities in the upcoming 2023 General Elections in Lagos State to educate and sensitize the public on anti-corruption issues “so that voters are aware of and can understand each party’s anti-corruption campaign pledges.”

Speaking at the event, Senior Programme Officer at CISLAC, Mr Samuel Asimi, thanked HURIDAC for always being at the forefront of the fight against corruption and for being a worthy partner in raising public consciousness about the menace constituted to society by the menace.

He also appreciated the media for being a vibrant stakeholder in the quest to keep the electorate informed about corruption and other issues to enable them to make informed decisions as the country looked ahead to the 2023 General Elections, just as it solicited their support and cooperation at all times for the sake of a better society.

The guidelines released to the press at the media parley itemized the role of the media to include: Raising awareness among voters on Anti-corruption, evaluate the role of the candidate and party in previous corruption cases, giving easy access for the people to complain about anti-corruption cases and present an in-depth research result of the party and the candidate on their anti-corruption footprint for the people to decide.

