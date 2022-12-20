Money Laundering Conviction: Doyin Okupe Resigns as DG LPPC

Twenty-four hours after a Federal High Court convicted him of money laundering, the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe has resigned from his appointment as head of the Council.

Doyin Okupe has been a strong chieftain of the Labour Party and has led several campaigns on behalf of the party for Labour Party penetration in Nigeria.

Dr Okupe in his letter to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said he would not allow his travail to rub off on the electoral trajectory of the Peter Obi campaign for the 2023 election.

The letter, addressed to the presidential candidate by Dr Doyin Okupe reads in part: You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction. °

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions,” Okupe stated.

Okupe was on Monday convicted for money laundering and sentenced to two years with an option of fine, for which he paid N13m as an option to walk away from being imprisoned.

