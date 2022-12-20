Death of 10 soldiers, 68 villagers: Zamfara Governor sympathises over collateral damage

Following the death of 10 soldiers, 68 villagers who lost their lives at Mutunji village of Dansadau emirate in Maru local government area of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Mattawale has sympathized with families and victims over the collateral damage in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on public enlightenment, media and communications Zailani Bappa in Gusau, said the Governor was saddened about the latest development.

“Governor Mattawale has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of victims earlier caught in military fire against marauding bandits in Maru Local Government area of the state”.

“The Governor was saddened to hear the latest development when the Nigeria Airforce was out to eliminate a marauding group of bandits which, unfortunately, caught a number of civilians leaving behind a mixture of casualties involving both the bandits and a number of civilians”.

“This unfortunate incident has come at a time when both the state Government and the Nigeria Military are poised to effectively end the menace of the bandits, especially by taking the fight to their enclaves”, Governor Matawalle noted”.

“I wish to, on behalf of myself, my family, the state Government and the entire good people of Zamfara State extend my sincere sympathy to those who were injured and the families of those who died as a result of this collateral damage,” the governor added.

He said the state Government has swung into action to address the remote and immediate causes of the incident with aim of averting any further ugly incidence such as this one in the future.

