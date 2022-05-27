Primary Election: Aboderin emerges as SDP Reps candidate in Oyo

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Deji Aboderin, has clinched the Social Democratic Party ticket for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-East/North-East in the 2023 general elections.

Aboderin emerged as the winner at a well-attended congress held at the open ground, near the Orita Aperin Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some of the national officers of the party and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents were on the ground on the occasion to coordinate the activities during the exercise.

In 2019, the politician who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the same seat came second to Abass Adigun Agboworin of the Peoples Democratic Party who was returned as elected at the poll.

While expressing his appreciation to the party for deeming him fit and credible to run for the position in the coming election, Aboderin said he was optimistic about victory this time around.

He urged the electorate to be guided as they exercise their franchise in the coming election by voting credible candidates in a bid for the country to break loose from the noose of corrupt and selfish leadership.





According to him, misgovernance occasioned by bad leadership is responsible for the depressing state of the nation.

He said, “My party has a good array of candidates to represent the interest of the people in the coming dispensation. I am very sure, that if Nigerians can give us a chance if the people in my constituency can give me a chance, we shall prove to them that not all politicians are liars.

“The problem is that the electorate had been voting for the wrong candidates. The right candidates are in the SDP. For Ibadan North-East/South-East, the right candidate is in the SDP.

“Why Nigeria has yet to get it right is because wrong candidates were fielded to run the system. People just follow the noise rather than measure the integrity and track records of politicians.

“Rather than just voting blindly along party lines, voters should check the integrity of the candidates.”

The Publicity Secretary for Social Democratic Party, Michael Idowu, described the primary as free and fair, saying that the party ensured that the interests of aspirants were duly addressed.

