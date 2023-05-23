The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja has consolidated the three surviving petitions challenging the declaration of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The three petitions are by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and his party, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party.

While the Petitioners are in support of the consolidation of the Petitions, in line with Paragraph 50 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act, all the respondents, through their counsel opposed the consolidation.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kemi Pinhero (SAN) in his submissions on Monday said the electoral umpire is indifferent and will abide by the decision of the court on the issue of consolidation while, the APC, Tinubu, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and Kabiru Masari, the fifth respondent in the petition, through their counsel, vehemently opposed consolidation.

The respondents held that the interest of justice will not be served if the petitions are consolidated as the grounds raised by parties are not the same and urged the court not to consolidate the petitions.

But, Justice Tsammani, in his ruling, said the court decided to consolidate the petitions because the issues canvassed on the petitions are the same.

He also declared that the hearing in the substantive petition will commence on May 30 and parties will adopt their addresses and submissions on August 5, thereafter, the court will adjourn to deliver judgement in the consolidated petitions.

…Details later

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…