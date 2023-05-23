The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry e-PIN sales will close on Saturday, 26th May, while registration of those who obtained the e-PIN ends on Tuesday, 30th May 2023.

The 2023 DE registration, which commenced in February 2023, was extended for all desiring candidates to register and was, at a point, suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

Acting Director, Public Affairs, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

He said it was, therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of the Board’s offices.

Benjamin added that the new regime which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain as reported is one of the many gains of the regulated DE registration exercise.

He said: “One good thing about the exercise is that the Board has been able to capture only deserving candidates with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of Board’s offices particularly in Lagos.

“Even here, the Board has adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated to specific days for their DE registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.

“The Board has granted some registration access points to ETC/JKK to ensure that all desiring candidates in Lagos are registered.

“As such, all eligible candidates for the DE in Lagos can either visit our Ikoyi office to be registered or proceed to ETC/JKK Ikorodo Road Anthony to registered before the closing date.

“The attention of the Board has also been drawn to the unwholesome actions of some tutorial centres and some desperate parents, who are conniving with some A’ level tutorial centres to perpetrate acts prejudicial to the education sector and national interests.

“Consequently, the Board is restating its determination to always innovate means and ways of checkmating all acts of infractions and at the same time would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A’level awarding institutions found wanting.

All A’level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there is a deliberate intention by desperate candidates to compromise their operations,” he said.





Benjamin, therefore, urged all genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise to come out now to register as the Board would not entertain any further extension.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…