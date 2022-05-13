President Buhari approves immediate reformation of ministry of defence ― Perm Sec

• Debarment allowance for retired soldiers

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reformation of the Federal Ministry of Defence in line with the reality on ground so as to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.

The new permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana dropped the hint at his maiden interaction with Defence Correspondents in Abuja.

According to him “as part of the reforms, the president has approved the immediate payment of debarment allowance for retired military personnel and the Veterans Department in the ministry.”

Recall that the military veterans, under the aegis of the coalition of concerned veterans, had embarked on a nationwide protest on January 5, with a vow to disrupt the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15 but suspended the protest following the intervention of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd).

Also in April this year, the retired military personnel vowed to resume their suspended protest, following the inability of the Federal Government to meet their demand.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “Mr President has given approval for the reform of the Ministry of Defence into our own Pentagon, in this case, there will be a deployment of senior military officers working alongside civilian staff.


” We will not be directly involved in Operations but we will handle the policy aspect of the Ministry of Defence to ensure the best for our troops.

” The president has given approval for the establishment of the veterans’ services department in the ministry for retired soldiers.

“Recently, the President unanimously approved the debarment allowance for all veterans. For the veterans, I think better days are ahead”.

According to him, “We are also reforming our health services to see to the well-being of personnel.

“We are also reforming education, we are going to reform education in the command and secondary schools. Armed personnel have children and they have to go to school and that is our responsibility.

