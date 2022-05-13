NPHCDA receives Productivity Order of Merit Award

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib is among 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors conferred with the Productivity Order of Merit Award due to his performance in the health sector.

While receiving the award from President Muhammadu Buhari at the bouquet hall of the statehouse in Abuja, Dr Shuaibu expressed gratitude to the President for the gesture and promised to do more in helping Nigeria achieve its Sustainable Developmental Goals.

Shuaib dedicated the award to the effort of his staff in the fight against Ebola, Polio, routine immunizations, and COVID 19 responses.

Shuaib also disclosed that the agency is still encouraging Nigerians to be vaccinated as he said the Agency recorded about 230,000 daily turns out nationwide for COVID-19 vaccination.

Giving reasons why the mass vaccination centres have been reduced, Shuaib said when the agency feels that many in some areas were vaccinated, there will be no need to keep the vaccination centre open and they are usually moved to other areas where they are needed.

Dr Bassey Bassey Okposen who is currently the Director of Disease Control and Immunization and spoke on the importance of the award to the agency described the Executive Director of the Agency as a model of excellence and a goal-getter.





Okpossen further said the award would spur up more teamwork and dedication from them to help the Executive Director achieve more feats.

There was a presentation of congratulatory cards from the Medical and Health Workers Union and the Administrative Management.

