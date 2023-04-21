A lawyer described how one of his pregnant clients died after being persuaded by her pastor to drop a divorce dispute in court.

Bolanle Cole, the lawyer, said on Twitter that a man phoned on behalf of his daughter in the UK, requesting the dissolution of her marriage.

His daughter, who subsequently became a customer, contacted him, and a petition case was filed at the Ikorodu High Court.

A week after the divorce lawsuit was filed, his client, husband, pastors, and other family members met and agreed that the pair would resolve their differences outside of court.

Bolanle Cole further stated that his client’s father phoned him yesterday to inform him that her husband had beaten his five months pregnant wife, resulting in her death.