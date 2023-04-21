With barely 38 days to the end of his eight-year tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asked for forgiveness from those his actions may have hurt.

Speaking inside the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa, Abuja, during a Sallah homage paid on him by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led by the Minister, Mohammed Bello, he also thanked Nigerians for tolerating him.

The President praised democracy as the best form of government, saying that without it, he could not have become president after already serving as military head of state given the side of the country he hails from.

He reminded the audience that he is from the extreme corner of Nigeria, Daura in Katsina State, which he said is just eight kilometers from Niger Republic.

More details to come…