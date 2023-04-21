The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested an unidentified man said to have hacked his girlfriend, leading to her death over a plan to jilt him.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement made on Friday, April 21, 2023, saying the culprit was going to be killed by a crowd.

According to Jalige, the Command got a distress call about 9:30 p.m. on April 14, 2023, reporting a mob action at NEPA Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis, where an unruly throng was going to lynch a man.

“Operatives were dispatched to the scene right away.” “When they arrived, they found the suspect unconscious and surrounded by a crowd,” he explained.

He explained that during the attack, the man severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to jult him for another man.

According to Jalige, the suspect used a machete to assault his girlfriend at Old Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road, Kaduna, inflicting numerous degrees of harm on her face, arms, and hands.

The victim was sent to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where a doctor on duty confirmed her death.

“The lady’s body has been deposited at the same hospital for an autopsy,” Jalige explained.

According to the PPRO, the inquiry is still underway.