As May 29 date for transition to another democratically constituted administration draws near, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition in the state

The governor reiterated this while taking delivery of the report of the transition/handing-over notes drafting committee during an enlarged State Executive Council Meeting on Friday.

Emmanuel, who presided over the meeting at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, pledged continuous support to the incoming administration for its smooth running of the state.

“It is going to be a very peaceful, seamless transition. That’s why our transition report is early enough so that they can understudy it and the committee he is going to set up can advise him accordingly on how to go about its implementation.

“We owe the incoming administration all the support and all the explanations to help them succeed,” he stated.

He described the committee report as detailed and accurate while commending the members for their due diligence and timeliness in drafting and delivering the report.

He thanked the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, for ensuring transparency and unrestricted access to information on government dealings during the compilation.

The Governor assured that no grey areas will be left on government spending during his tenure and sued for maximum cooperation and support from civil servants and public office holders for the incoming administration.

Speaking earlier while presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mrs Ekerebong Umoh, thanked Governor Emmanuel and his team for finding her and her team worthy to serve the state in such a capacity and for allowing them to freehand to review government operations in all MDAs in the state within the period.

Umoh said the committee was delighted to join the people of Akwa Ibom State to extol the indelible milestones of the outgoing administration and wished the incoming administration peace and availability of resources to build upon the achievements of the current administration.





