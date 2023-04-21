Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, felicitated the Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting and prayers, wishing them more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Gboyega Akosile, a copy of which was made to newsmen, even as he prayed for the state and her residents especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri.

The governor urged Muslims in Lagos State and across Nigeria to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence, adding that they should not depart from the lessons learned during the holy month, especially on perseverance, tolerance and being of good behaviour to one another.

“Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitri. Today’s celebration is very unique for Muslims. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah according to the Quranic injunctions.

“I want to admonish all of us that we shouldn’t allow all the prayers and fast during the Holy Month to go to waste. Please, let us all continue to live in that state of grace. Let us continue to imbibe and show that something important has passed through us and let it reflect in our words, our lives and our relationship with fellow human beings.

“We should not limit the goodness of our deeds to Ramadan period alone, we must make the lessons and acts our ways of life,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu further urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next month.

The governor also sought prayers for his own government as he resumes for a second term on May 29, urging Lagosians to support his administration’s quest for a Greater Lagos.

He reassured Lagos, residents of his government’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes, saying his administration was fully on track to delivering the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of Lagos State.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has felicitated the Muslim Ummah and all the good people of the state on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr, urging them not abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast





Jandor made this call in his goodwill message to the Muslim faithful issued by the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, saying rather Lagosians should internalize its lessons as “we anticipate a positive change in our experience of governance in the State of Lagos.

“I wish all Lagosians a happy Eid-el Fitr celebration. We should not abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast rather we should internalize its lessons as we anticipate a positive change in our experience of governance in the state of Lagos,” he said.

Adediran described this year’s celebration of the completion of the Ramadan fast which coincided with the Christian Lent period as a unique opportunity to have attracted the intervention of the Supreme Being in the precarious situation of the state of Lagos.

He stated that the self-discipline created by the Ramadan fast encouraged showing compassion towards fellow human beings who cannot feed because of poverty.

According to the PDP standard bearer in the just-concluded poll, the fast aids the appreciation of what it means to go without food for the whole day, and thereby the impact of hunger on millions of poor people in the state.

He, therefore, called on the people to keep hope alive as they celebrate and further enjoined all well-meaning residents of the state to persevere and remain resolute in their aspirations to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE