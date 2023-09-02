I am currently in my fourth month of pregnancy only to discover that my hands and arms are getting numb. Kindly let me know what could be causing this kind of problem.

Salamatu (by SMS)

Pregnancy does strange things to the body. The numbness in the hands and fingers is one of these. This condition is called ‘Carpal Tunnel Syndrome’. It usually occurs after the fourth month of pregnancy. It usually happens when the median nerve which controls some movement of the thumb and some fingers is pinched by fluid retention in the hand. Fortunately, the problem vanishes after the baby is delivered.

