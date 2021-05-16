Prayer is the solution to Nigeria’s problem —Reverend Mwobeki

The General Secretary of the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), Reverend (DR) Fidon Mwombeki has said the church believes so much in prayers and that though, there may be tribulations, persecutions and all sorts of vicissitudes, but that all problems would be solved.

Mwombeki, a Tanzanian, spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Celica Church of Christ at Kilometer 7, New Ife Road, Ibadan recently.

He said the problems facing Nigeria are not insurmountable but that prayers are needed to avert, abort and quash such problems, urging Nigerians to move closer to God. He added that God loves the African continent because according to him, the continent is blessed with so many creative minds and abundant resources both natural and man- made.

Mwombeki, whose office is in Nairobi, Kenya, was in Nigeria on a courtesy visits to member Churches to familiarise, fraternise and acquaint with them ahead of the 60th anniversary of the AACC taking place next year.

Earlier, the Founder and the General Overseer of Celica Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetunji Adeonigbagbe, welcomed the guests, saying he was pleased to have them in their midst, while also acknowledging the contributions of the religious organisation adding that it was no accident that Celica joined the August body when it did.

He told the visiting Sec-Gen that the mission of his church is to share with both believers and non-believers Christ’s unfailing love and salvation through both words and deeds and to preach and teach the Bible which is the inspired word of God.

He said: “Our church has never relented in speaking against injustice, maladministration, poor governance, insecurity among others since 1992.

“We have never been afraid in speaking truth to power and different spiritual messages have always been sent to individuals and governments both in Nigeria and across the globe. Failure to adhere strictly to the Lord’s instruction , especially by political authorities in Nigeria had led to increased insecurity, ethno-religious crises and loud agitations for secession by different groups in the country.

“The solution to these problems is to return back to God and allow Him take precedence in the affairs of Nigeria.”

Adeonigbagbe stated that the church must be united in spirit and pray to the Lord Almighty to lead Nigerians out of these crises and pray that the will of God will prevail on Nigeria and Nigeria will experience peace and development.

He said Celica church decided to join AACC because they believed that Jesus Christ is better propagated through the promotion of understanding, peace and unity of believers in Jesus Christ.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…