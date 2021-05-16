King Joel set to roll out N2.5M cash giveaway in celebration of mothers

As part of his Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), multi-talented Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel, has announced that in appreciation of mothers in Nigeria for their impact on every child’s upbringing, the superstar is rolling out a total amount of N2.5m giveaway to mothers.

Speaking on the need to appreciate mothers, King Joel disclosed that the role of a mother in a child’s life cannot be over-emphasised as they are responsible for the proper molding of whatever a child becomes in future; hence the need to always appreciate them.

As part of the giveaway, mothers need to go to @iamkingjoel page on Instagram and drop a comment and a winner will be selected and announced in a week. A cash prize of N1million will be presented by Joel himself while the three other lucky mothers will get N500,000 each to be picked by @theshaderoom,@instablog9ja and his fans who are known as #AngelsOfGod.

It is, however, pertinent to note that King Joel is surely one artiste to look out for in the Nigerian music industry as he has plans to get a grip of the western markets too.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…