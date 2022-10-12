Poor analysis, inappropriate designs reasons for failed roads, building collapse in N’Delta —Experts

Lack of proper geo-technical analysis, otherwise known as soil test and inappropriate adherence to due diligence in the application of construction inputs among others, have been identified as reasons roads and buildings fail in flood-prone Niger Delta.

Experts from the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) gave the verdict during the inauguration and exhibition of Axion Depot and products for building and road construction works at the in Warri, Delta State.

The event was attended by members of the NSE, bricklayers, builders, road construction contractors, merchants of building materials, among others in the construction industry.

A structural engineer and newly-elected chairman of NSE, Warri branch, Dr. Soni Emeka Alih, while speaking at the event lamented that many construction products for bitumen and concrete asphalting stabilisers are being used wrongly in many instances and called for a renewed orientation among construction professionals in the country.

The expert maintained that “dexterity should come to play in the design of road and high rise building construction while engineers must know how and in what proportion to apply solid base stabilisers as many products for reinforcement are being used wrongly.

“You cannot go and put your structure inside a deliberate flood plain area and expect it to be saved. All the due diligence of engineering needed to be observed.

“When you have observed the due diligence and brought everything to standard, then the advantage of the axion products will show.

“But when due diligence have not been done, you are sure to encounter the same problem. So, our construction engineers must endeavour to adhere to standard at all times,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing chairman of the NSE, Warri branch, Godwin Enibueta, stated that “in order to avert the incidences of road and building collapses, there should be in place the right design, the right construction team and the right application of Axion products.”

He restated the need for a comprehensive analysis of the construction terrain to know the type of soil and thus get the aggregate of the needed construction inputs, insisting that without good design, construction will fail.

Other dignitaries at the occasion, where the applicability and strength of the five Axion products were practically demonstrated, included Mrs Grace Oluwagbemiga, Emmanuel Anedu, chairperson of Shamar School, Dr. (Mrs). Florence Onyi Ikemefuna and Laura Uhiara, as well as Osinachi Ogene Cultural Troupe which entertained the participants, among others.

