Microsoft, Liquid Cloud collaborate to support African businesses with hybrid cloud infrastructure

Microsoft has announced a partnership with Liquid Cloud through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO) to provide cloud services to businesses across the continent.

Liquid Cloud and the ATO will collaborate to deliver resilient cloud in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to meet regulatory and data residency requirements, address low latency workloads, strengthen resilience, and enable business continuity.

Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, David Behr said: “We witnessed an accelerated adoption of cloud technologies in Africa, and businesses are now reaping the benefits of their investment.

“Our customers are increasingly moving to hybrid work culture, meaning the demand for cloud-based services will only grow. Our partnership will enable us to build comprehensive and edge-based cloud capabilities that meet customer regulatory requirements and ensure that they deliver value to their customers.”

The hybrid cloud environment extends Azure capabilities enabling customers to create cloud-native applications faster with Azure platform and data services such as App Service, Functions, Logic Apps, Azure SQL Managed Instance, PostgreSQL database, and Azure machine learning.

As a result, customers will be able to innovate anywhere and use the Azure platform to bring new solutions to life that solves today’s challenges, while creating the future.

On his part, General Manager Africa Regional Cluster, Microsoft, Wael Elkabbany, said: “Critical infrastructure enablers are neededto provide access to the cloud to accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of digital technologies.

“Working with Liquid Cloud, access to the local cloud will be available to more organisations and highly regulated industries across the continent. In addition, hybrid cloud provides in-country resources that address data-residency, latency, and storage requirements.”