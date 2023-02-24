By Saheed Salawu

AS the 2023 general election begins tomorrow with the presidential contest, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has advised journalists to fear Allah in the reportage of the elections by being objective, irrespective of their political leanings.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the National President, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the MMPN reminded journalists of the ethics of the profession which preach objectivity and accuracy.

The association particularly urged Muslim journalists to imbibe its motto, ‘Say the truth even if it affects you’.

It said it was, therefore, expected of Muslim journalists to see the elections on February 25 and March 11 not only a call to duty but also an act of ibadat (worship).

The association said: “Allah says in Qur’an 51 verse 56: ‘And I did not create the jinn and the mankind except to worship me’. Therefore, all activities of a Muslim should be in the service of humanity and his Creator.

“Muslims should shun fake news and ensure that all reports are verified to be true before releasing it to the public through their various media.

“Even though the MMPN is non-political and not in the business of endorsing a particular candidate, members are implored to participate fully in the electoral process and vote for the candidates of their choice.”

The MMPN advised the Federal Government to make the environment conducive for journalists and voters alike by securing the lives and property of the citizenry adequately.

Balogun said: “Let me use this opportunity to call on all our Muslim brethren to pray fervently to Allah during Juma’at worship for peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria as well as smooth transition from civilian government to civilian government on May 29.





“Undoubtedly, the country is undergoing serious challenges and as such, all hands must be on deck to restore the nation to the path of excellence.”

