Taofeek Lawal | Abuja

A group, the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN), has prayed for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

The Secretary General of the group, Professor Abideen Olaiya, during a session at the National Mosque, Abuja, Friday last week, prayed for the success of the elections, which begin tomorrow, and for the success of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The group appealed to political leaders to guard their utterances and avoid comments that are capable of heating up the polity.

Professor Olaiya described calls in some quarters for interim government and election postponement as unfortunate, advising the advocates to perish the thoughts.

He said: “This is an intercessional prayer for favour from Almighty Allah to make this political transition peaceful and successful because the situation of things in the country is precarious at this particular point in time.

“The fuel and the naira redesign policy and other crises are giving us serious concern. We have gathered to beseech Almighty God to intervene in the affairs of this nation so that we can have smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

“We are equally praying for the success of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima presidential project. The ummah have sat several times and we have made a decision to endorse Tinubu and Shettima. We are equally praying Almighty Allah to give them victory in the coming election and help them to deliver good governance to Nigerians because Nigerians are seriously yearning for capable and competent leaders to take the reins.

“We are advising the political leaders to take it easy. The situation with the electorate is not rosy, as it were. We want the politicians not to heat up the polity the more by making statements that can destabilise the country. Some of them are making unnecessary calls for interim government or for the postponement of the election. There is nothing that necessitates those.”





