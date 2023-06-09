Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has disclosed that his visitation to President Bola Tinubu is an indication that politics is over.

Tribune reports that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno was on Thursday received in audience by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on a scheduled courtesy visit.

Tinubu, displaying a deep knowledge of Akwa Ibom State in his response, expressed delight for the visit of Governor Eno, promising to support the A.R..I. S.E Agenda of Governor Eno’s administration.

During the meeting, Governor Eno congratulated the President on his assumption of Office, and conveyed the best wishes of the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom State to the President.

Speaking with selected Correspondents after the courtesy visit, Governor Eno said he was on a mission to build political and economic bridges for the good of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“I needed to come here and congratulate the President on his assumption of Office as the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria”.

“I used the opportunity also to brief the President on the progress we have made in Akwa Ibom State and solicit his support for the completion of the Ibom Deep Sea Port project, the Calabar-Itu Road and the Export Free Zone license for the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO, ) hanger at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, which is the only MRO in West Africa”. In his words.

According to Governor Eno: “Politics is over. It’s time for governance. We must do whatever it takes to bring the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State in particular.

The Governor, also commended the President whom he said received him “extremely very well”.

Recall that Pastor Umo Eno has said repeatedly that his governance will go beyond party lines as he is the governor of Akwa Ibom State and not of a particular party.

