Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed the Ministry of Health to investigate and fish out medical staff on duty for allegedly rejecting victims of accidents rushed to Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital in Maiduguri.

Zulum gave the directive on Thursday at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

According to him, ”what happened is inhuman and unacceptable.”

He noted that he visited the hospital in response to a video clip which went viral on social media showing how some medical officers allegedly rejected accident victims brought to the hospital on a date and time that will be determined by investigators.

He gave 24 hours for a probe team to identify the medical workers involved and to recommend appropriate sanctions.

“A situation where patients are left crying for help, yet a hospital rejects them? We will not allow such a situation to repeat itself. I see no reason why disciplinary action will not be taken against the erring staff in this hospital”, the governor declared.

“If any medical doctor or any personnel in any of our facilities is not willing to attend to patients without cogent reason, he or she should equally be fired without hesitation”, Zulum said.

He added, “Within the next 24 hours, the Hospital Management Board and the Ministry of Health should investigate the incident and ensure disciplinary measures are enforced against all those on duty that refused to admit victims of the accident brought here.”

Governor Zulum noted that the state government has invested heavily in the health sector, including the welfare of the medical officers, across the state, and he called on medical officers to reciprocate the gesture by providing quality healthcare services to all patients without discrimination.

