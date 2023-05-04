Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) has assured that no child would be disfranchised from receiving the polio vaccine as over 1m children were targeted for the vaccination exercise in the state.

Speaking during the media engagement meeting organized by the Zamfara state primary health care Board held on Thursday in Gusau, the Executive Secretary of ZPHCB, Dr Tukur Isma’il, who health educator represented in the Board Danja Kurya said media played a key role in the success of activities of the Board in the state.

He said over 1 million children would be vaccinated during the forthcoming polio vaccination exercise across the state.

He disclosed that the integrated exercise consisted of fractional Inactivated Poliovirus vaccine( FIPV).

“This will be administered on 6 to 59 months children and Nobel Oral Poliomyelitis vaccines (NOPV) to be given to children of 0 to 59 months”.

He further said that the vaccination exercise is to be conducted using fixed posts across the 14 Local Government Areas of the State.

“There is a need for parents and caregivers to take full advantage of the programme and ensure availing their children to the centers to receive the vaccines.

‘The resurfacing of the polio cases and its imminent threat on the lives of children are what necessitated the speedy response by the board, partners, and NPHCDA to mitigate its further spread”.

He lamented the rate at which people continue to show vaccine hesitancy, pointing out how the attitudes contribute to negative indices on health and as well subjecting children to untold hardships occasioned by vaccine preventable diseases.

‘’The vaccination exercise would commence from 11th to 16th May 2023, commended UNICEF, WHO and CDC Afenet for their support”.