The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, Commissioned the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation projects in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahya who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) in charge of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army Jos, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, explained at the event that the project was part of Nigerian Army’s efforts to building relationship with people in Communities of operation.

He also explained that the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation project idea was introduced to provide support to communities of serving Army senior officers across the country who have risen to the rank of Major General.

The army chief noted that the Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation projects in Sardauna local area of Taraba were executed in honour of Maj. Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd) who hailed from the area.

“The Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation project was introduced to provide support to communities of serving Nigerian Army senior officers across the country who through dedication to service, have risen to the rank of Major General. The ones in Sardauna local area of Taraba are executed in honour of Maj. Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd) who hailed from the area.

“The Nigerian Army has in recent time embarked on elaborate quick impact projects in several communities with a view to providing desired succor to their areas of needs and further strengthen our relationship with people in the benefiting communities. This has over time significantly contributed to the Nigerian Army’s effort at containing the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation particularly through the non-kinetic approach.

“The projects are to complement the already existing basic social amenities and infrastructures of the state in the communities”, he explained.

Responding to the development, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd), while thanking the Nigerian Army for the gesture, expressed that he chosen school projects because education played a major role in making him to attain the feat of Major General in his military career.

He said, in citing the projects he considered areas that could further unite the tribes in the LGA who had over the years experienced major conflicts that resulted in loss of lives and property and urged for unity among the people in order to attract development in the area.

Gen. Abubakar who is the Immediate past Commander, Cyber Warfare Command of the Nigeria Army, commended the Chief of Army Staff for his vision of introducing the Civil-Military Cooperation special intervention projects.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Mambilla Dr. Shehu Baju (II), called for the establishment of an Army Barrack in Gembu town to help in curbing the security challenges in the area which shared international boundary with Cameroon Republic.





He also disclosed that the area was currently hosting hundreds of refugees who escaped to the area as a result of the Ambazonian Separatist conflict with the government of Cameroon.