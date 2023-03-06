Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

A police officer identified as Sergeant Gbenga Onakomaya has been found dead inside the residence of the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Ogun, CP Lanre Bankole.

Nigerian Tribune learned that the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered last Saturday at the former CP’s residence at Kemta Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

Bankole who was deployed to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad in Lagos State, was reported to have been away when the unfortunate happened.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, deployed Mr Bankole to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Anne

The incident was confirmed by the State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi when contacted.

The PPRO said the police authority had ordered an autopsy to be carried out on the deceased officer, while his body had been deposited at the morgue.

A source who does not want to be mentioned informed our correspondent that the deceased was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

