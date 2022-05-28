Police yet to confirm deaths of three PDP delegates in Niger, as CP says they were treated, discharged

Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has said he is yet to confirm the death of the three delegates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries from Mariga Local Government Area who were reportedly killed by bandits.

The delegates were said to have been killed last Wednesday while returning to Mariga after the party postponed the primaries to Thursday due to a protest by some of the aspirants who expressed distrust with the delegates list.

But the commissioner said he has not been briefed about their deaths but confirmed that the victims of the attack were treated of gunshot wounds and were discharged.

The police boss stated this during a brief interview with some journalists shortly after the declaration of Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago as the winner of the APC governorship primaries by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Barrister Noshiru Ibrahim in Minna on Friday.

Bago, a three-time member of the House of Representatives polled 554 votes to defeat nine others including Publisher/Chairman, Blueprints Newspaper, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi; former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ndanusa and Prof. Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, formerly of the Department of Agricultural Extension, the University of Ibadan.

The CP said: “If it is true, I was not briefed either by my Divisional Police Officer in that part of the state or the Area Commander Kontagora has not briefed me. But what I can confirm to you is that three party officials were shot and one fatally injured, while two were wounded and were all taken to the hospital for treatment. The three of them were treated and discharged while nobody died throughout their admission to the hospital. So, that I could confirm that.”

Kuryas, however, described the attack of the party officials as very unfortunate.

He said: “We are very prepared to protect the lives and properties of the citizens in the forthcoming general elections in the state next year. It is about the way we prepared our officers and men for major elections in all these campaigns and nobody has reported any infractions so far so good in parts of the state.”