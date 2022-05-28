2023 election: Ado-Ibrahim joins presidential race, picks YPP form

The National Chairman, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Comrade Bishop Amakiri and one of the party’s presidential aspirants, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim on Friday assured the teeming Nigerian electorate of the party’s resolve to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The duo gave the assurance during the procurement of the YPP’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms at the YPP’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking exclusively with Sunday Tribune, Comrade Amakiri who reiterated the party’s resolve towards providing quality leadership for Nigerians in various elective offices, described Ado-Ibrahim as the candidate to beat.

He said: “It’s a new dawn, its politics evolving, democracy also in place and it’s about the new Nigeria of our dream. All of us are yearning for if we have persons of his calibre coming into a political party that they believe should be the platform to serve the people, and I think it’s a work in progress; it’s something that we must give glory to God for.”

While responding to questions on the party’s chances to secure victory in various elective positions including presidential, national assembly, state assembly and governorship elections in the forthcoming 2023 general elections vis-a-vis the enabling environment provided by the Electoral Act, 2022 for political parties to thrive, Comrade Amakiri said: “We have won elections before, why do you think this will be difficult?

On the number of presidential aspirants who have expressed interest so far, the YPP National Chairman said: “I can tell you that like in said, 2019 and today can never be the same, okay. I make proud to say that the party has made exponential growth in terms of membership strength and this is the result of what you are seeing today.

“In 2019, there was no Malik Ado-Ibrahim in YPP, there was no Adamu Garuba in YPP, you had Moghalu in 2019, today you are having Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Adamu Garuba, Mrs. Rubi Chinyere. 2019 was just one aspirant, that tells you that there is a growth in the party and what we have been doing in the party is a cause for people to get attracted and come in to experience what kind of political party are we really building on. For me it’s something I will give God the glory to,” he noted.

Also speaking Prince Ado-Ibrahim assured Nigerians of a new dawn, and expressed hope that the forthcoming general election will give birth to a better country.

“It’s a new dawn in Nigeria for those of us who want to see a better country, awaiting us to change the system and to shake it. It’s not money politics anymore and we’ve got to believe in that and I think the opportunity that people like myself have with our growth outside with the party willing to give us the platform to express I think the opportunity that people like myself have with our growth outside with the party willing to give us the platform to express ourselves and in Nigeria we are great in expressing ourselves in music, in art or on the football field, we practically need to do the same thing too.

“I’m looking forward to presenting myself to the party and hopefully come out to be the selected candidate and from that point, I will start to show Nigerians what kind of intellect we are bringing into leadership. I think YPP as has a very good chance of representing that and I’m happy to be part of that.

“We are able to proffer good ideas, we are not part of the establishment we bring a different mindset. Look, the insanity in politics in Nigeria is palpable and I think the ability for what we see and the kind of engagement we have had since October with the Chairman of the party to understand what we believe a new Nigeria, a more inclusive Nigeria, united Nigeria and undivided Nigeria, it takes time and it takes strength.

“You see our background sitting here, we are Nigerians, we are completely diffusing our religion our geographic location but we believe in one Nigeria and that’s the kind of country and party I want to belong to. I’m so excited to be part of this journey,” he said.