We’re going ahead with our convention — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going ahead with its national convention today as planned.

The party has rejected rumours that it was poised to postpone it because of the six-day extension granted to political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary on Saturday, dismissed any plan to shift the exercise.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to speculations from some strange quarters that it has postponed its 2022 National Convention holding today, Saturday, May 28, 2022

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that it has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday, May 28, 2022, and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.





“Our party remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP 2022 Special National Convention is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of the majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP, therefore, charges our members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.

“The APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP.”