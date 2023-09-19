Bauchi State Police Command has declared that it will clamp down on the proliferation of prohibited firearms as the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, ordered strict enforcement, warning that persons and groups should voluntarily submit prohibited firearms in their possession as offenders will attract severe punishment.

This is a sequel to the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, with regard to the proliferation of Prohibited firearms in the country.

CP Auwal Musa Muhammad therefore ordered all strategic managers consisting of Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Tactical and Operational Units of the Command to clampdown on all quasi-security outfits and private security bodies to identify, disarm, arrest, investigate, and prosecute any individual or groups found wanting in Possession of Firearms Prohibited by Law.

The CP further directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to organise an enlightenment meeting for members of the Vigilante groups, forest guards, hunters, and all other Local quasi-security outfits within their areas of responsibility with immediate effect.

They are to be notified of the IGP’s directives and work within the ambit of the laws guiding their establishment, operations, and the nation, and any contravention will attract severe sanctions.

Also, Area Commanders are to coordinate, supervise, and report the outcome of the meetings to the CP forthwith.

It is also very categorical on this note that all local Quasi- security outfits that operate offices where they arrest and detain persons are hereby proscribed and declared illegal, as anyone found flouting this order will face the full wrath of the Law.

CP MM Auwal also informed all person(s) or group(s) unlawfully bearing prohibited firearms to, with immediate effect, submit the same to the nearest Police Station for onward handing over to the State Armoury.

The CP warned that anyone found flaunting the directive will be arrested, investigated, and formally charged under the relevant provisions of the Firearms Act, as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

