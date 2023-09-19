The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has cautioned the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Francis Orogu, to tread carefully about security and other issues in the state or face legal action.

The state publicity secretary of the Party, Douglas Otaru, stated this in a press release made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Lafia while responding to a recent press statement by the PDP chairman, Chief Orogu, accusing Governor Abdullahi Sule of visiting some ministers in Abuja with the aim of influencing the impending tribunal verdict instead of addressing the security situation in Nasarawa state.

Recall that the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State had called on the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to focus on the challenges of developing the state as the time for politics was over.

The party also urged the governor to leave President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, out of the state’s politics and address his political concerns.

In a statement released on Friday and provided to journalists in Lafia, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Francis Orogu, said the party had observed with grave concern the governor’s ability to settle down and make an impact after his four years and three months in the state as governor.

“We have observed that after four years and three months in office, Governor Abdullahi Sule has not commissioned a single remarkable project in the state. During all these years, the governor has not seen the need to set an agenda for his administration.

“It is disturbing that the APC governor in Nasarawa is only hiding under the guise of collaborating with the former governor of Rivers State, who has just been appointed FCT minister, to discuss infrastructural development and security between Nasarawa and the FCT when even his homestead is the headquarters of kidnappers, many of whom have been carrying out their missions in the FCT.

“We strongly advise Mr. Wike to inquire from Gov. Sule: why are all the terrorists ravaging the Federal Capital based in Nasarawa?

Wike should further note that the crises in Benue are mainly at the border with Nasarawa, as well as those from Taraba, the Plateau, Kogi, and the South of Kaduna, among others. Of late, even gun runners arrested in Enugu and Zamfara states claimed to have taken off from Lafia, the State Capital,” part of the statement reads.

Reacting to the statement, the state APC publicity secretary, Chief Otaru, said it was very apparent that the said statement was a calculated attempt to cause security infractions within the state, acknowledged by many Nigerians to be among the most peaceful in the country.

The publicity secretary added that it was most unfortunate but not surprising that such a distasteful and unacceptable statement was coming from an “accidental opposition leader” whose political party’s main agenda is to cause disharmony within the country in general and Nasarawa State in particular.





He maintained that if the visit could be misconstrued by the PDP, it therefore means that they are bereft of the workings of government and have no business contesting the people’s freely given mandate to the APC.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State, has been drawn to an unsavoury statement quoted in some sections of the media, credited to the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Francis Orogu, wherein he made grievous allegations on the security situation in Nasarawa State.

“It is very apparent that the said statement is a calculated attempt to cause security infractions within the state, acknowledged by many Nigerians to be among the most peaceful in the country.

“It is most unfortunate but not surprising that such a distasteful and unacceptable statement is coming from an accidental opposition leader whose political party’s main agenda is to cause disharmony within the country, in general, and Nasarawa State, in particular.

“While we take exception to their desperation and unpatriotic antics in their inordinate quest to gain control of Government machinery, we wish to sound a note of caution to Hon. Orogu and his type to desist from playing such a dangerous game of politics.

No amount of public sentiment can whip up or salvage the PDP from the doom that will visit the party as we await the reaffirmation by the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal of the people’s victory given to the APC at the last governorship polls.

“On the mischievous issues raised by Francis Orogu, we wish to remind him and his party that His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule is one competent leader who has excelled in both private and public endeavours.

His versatile managerial experiences are what he has brought to bear in reengineering the social, economic, and political defects, as well as the infrastructural deficits occasioned by the PDP’s wasted years in the governance of Nasarawa State,” Otaru said.

While urging the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone or group who undermines the authority of the state, he warned the PDP against immodest political behaviour, adding that the party should not overstretch the patience of the APC for too long.

“Politics is not madness, and any politician seeking to rock the boat should be tamed,” Otaru warned.

