Bauchi State Police Command has expressed its readiness to provide adequate security for the Gubernatorial Inauguration in the state on 29th May at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement stated that since the conclusion of the 2023 General Elections and the announcement of the Governor-elect, comprehensive security measures have been implemented throughout the State.

He specifically stated that plans have been formulated for the Inauguration ceremony, outlined in the operation order, ensuring heightened protection while accommodating invited guests, well-meaning Nigerians, and the International Community in witnessing this significant event.

According to him, collaborating closely with all levels of government, private sectors, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and other security agencies, “we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”

He stated that “Our collective objective is to facilitate a commendable and seamless inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2023.”

The PPRO stated that “Bauchi State Police Command has mobilized its operational and human resources to establish a robust security arrangement. Adequate personnel have been assigned to safeguard the Government House/VIP Lodges, provide security in and around the Stadium, monitor the State’s borders, and oversee entry and exit points, as well as critical government installations.”

He stressed that “The deployed operatives include members of the Nigeria Police Bauchi State Command and other Tactical Squads, such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) CBRN, SIB State Intelligence Bureau, NPF Medical, NPF Mounted Troops, and K9 units, among others.”

“Additionally, the Command has deployed all available Patrol Vehicles and highly efficient drones for aerial surveillance within the State and its surroundings. Furthermore, the Command’s Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) will be stationed at strategic locations around the State,” he said.

He further assured that “Police and other security personnel will be positioned along the routes to and from the Inauguration Grounds.”

According to him, “Rigorous safety measures will be implemented for individuals entering the venue, including screenings and searches, while traffic control will be efficiently managed in collaboration with the protocol sub-committee of the transition committee, ensuring seamless traffic flow.”

He stated that the Inauguration ceremony in the State has received special attention, as the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Head of Departments, and other sister security agencies to reinforce the Inauguration venue with operational equipment provided by the Force.





The PPRO said that the Commander of this operation is the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan who will be assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DCP Bello Shehu, alongside other coopted heads of operations from various security agencies.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, called upon all citizens to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the Inauguration and swearing-in ceremony.

Furthermore, he reminded the citizens of the State to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the Police or other relevant security agencies.

The Command sternly warned non-state actors or any aggrieved groups or individuals to pursue redress through due process and the rule of law, as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to quell any confrontations or acts of insecurity.

“In conclusion, we implore all law-abiding citizens to support the Police in our mission to ensure the safety and security of all. The Command is fully committed to creating a safe and secure environment before, during, and after the Inauguration,” he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…