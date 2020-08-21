Police to commence physical, credential screening exercise for constables Monday

THE physical and credential screening exercise for recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will commence on Monday, August 24.

In Oyo State, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement made available to newsmen, said: “the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to inform the general public, especially all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise to proceed for physical and credential screening scheduled to hold between Monday, August 24 till Sunday, September 6, at the Conference Hall, State Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan by 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.”

SP Fadeyi said the applicants are to appear at the state police headquarters in their white T-shirts and shorts with some mandatory basic requirements, including the National identity number (NIN), original and duplicate copies of credentials, certificate of origin, birth certificate/declaration of age-neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached, a printout of application submission confirmation page, duly completed guarantor’s form, among others.

He said any candidate who fails to present the requirements would not be considered for the screening, adding that online registration still continues till 12:00 a.m of Sunday, August 23.

Fadeyi said: “The screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation and should be treated as such, while the recruitment process will be conducted in an atmosphere of transparency and accountability.”

