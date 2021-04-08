Two Chinese men that were kidnapped on the 5th of April at Okea/ Itikan village, the gold mining site in Ifewara of Osun State were, on Wednesday night, rescued by the state police command.

The state police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode, made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

In the statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the commissioner said “it is with a great delight to inform the members of the public that the two Chinese nationals have been rescued at about 9 pm yesterday unhurt.”

He, however, stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest the devils in human clothing.

The Commissioner who enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the police in fighting Crimea to bring it down to the barest minimum, charged them to provide police with credible and prompt information that, will always help in forestalling future incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Police secure release of two abducted Chinese men in Osun

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Police secure release of two abducted Chinese men in Osun

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…