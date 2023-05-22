The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has ranked Niger State high on its Accountability Index (AI) for the 2020 and 2021 assessment years, which assesses the level of adherence to best practices in public finance management by the State Government.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane explained that ICAN specifically commended Governor Sani Bello’s high sense of accountability and transparency which he brought to bear in administering the public finances of the State.

The SSG revealed that Niger State ranked 4th and 5th Positions in the ICAN-Accountability Index for the 2020 and 2021 assessment years in the country while extolling the outstanding commitment to the people of the State and the extraordinary performance of the State Governor.

According to the SSG, “the people and Government of Niger State thanked ICAN for finding Governor Sani Bello worthy of the awards and expressed happiness about the rating of the State’s accountability index”.

The public presentation of the report was scheduled to take place on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Council Chambers, of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, 16 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, adding that during the event, awards will be given to Niger State Government for its commendable performance”, the statement added.

