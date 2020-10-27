Police parade 87 suspected looters in Osun

The Osun State police command, on Tuesday, paraded 87 suspects for alleged murder, arson, destruction of public and private properties and widespread looting from government, private stores and warehouses in the state.

The suspects whose other offences range from brigandage, assault on innocent Nigerians, were paraded by the Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) in charge of Criminal Investigation Department of the command, Adebola Hamzat, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Undie Adie, at the police headquarters, Osogbo.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the parade, Hamzat, stated that, “A total of 87 suspects were arrested and the looted items are being recovered.”

“Investigation to establish their culpability is on-going. As soon as this is completed, they will be arraigned in court.”

Details later…

