Ebonyi distributes palliatives to students

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi on Tuesday released palliative materials worth millions of naira to the state university students.

According to the governor, the students are the last to receive their palliatives because they were not in session when the palliatives were distributed earlier.

The distributed items including 50 bags of 10kg rice, 200 bags of 20kg rice, 1,500 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 gallons of oil, 2000 cartons of noodles, were all packed at the state International Conference Center ICC, Abakaliki.

Umahi made this known in a statement on Tuesday signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaeze, noting that the state has no unshared palliatives.

“On palliatives, we have shared all palliatives we bought for our people. You are aware that we spent billions buying palliatives which we shared to you, polling unit by polling unit irrespective of political alliances.

“We reached over 600,000 Ebonyians including those in Lagos and Abuja, the little one left now is left for our Ebonyi State University students who were not in session.School has resumed; they have started carrying their items, the only items left are being taken now by students and they are 50 bags of just 10kg rice, 200 bags of 20kg rice 1,500 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 gallons of oil, 2000 cartons of noodles and these items for the students put together is not up to what we gave to polling units.

“We do not have any palliatives unshared. We have gone ahead with both the state and local governments to make provision for the second phase of palliatives slated for December for our people.

“We have stood with our people in this trying period notwithstanding our meager resources.

“We have failed as human beings, I here again offer my apologies with a firm offer and promise to make amends with your inputs.”

Receiving the items, South-East and South-South NANS Director of Special Duties, zone B, Comrade Nwuruku Olisa Alfred, who came with the President EBSU Students Union government and officials commended the governor for releasing the palliatives to the students that are also vulnerables in the society.

He said they will keep the palliatives until when the students return back to school for proper distribution.

He was accompanied by the SUG-EBSU, SUG-UWANA, SUG-Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, SUG-Health Sciences.

